Car wash off Spout Springs/I-985 in Flowery Branch comes up for vote Thursday

A 3,400-square-foot car wash off Spout Springs Road at Interstate 985’s Exit 12 is set for a vote Thursday, Feb. 18, by Flowery Branch City Council.



Jeremy Crosby of JPC design and Construction LLC is seeking a permit to build the car wash, which would feature 17 parking spaces with vacuum and detail stations.

The business would be built next to the Burger King/Marathon gas station/convenience store that’s under construction.

The entire development would replace an old Marathon store that was torn down in December. The Burger King/convenience store could open by the end of April, Crosby has said.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. and can only be viewed online or accessed by phone at 872-240-3212, access code 876-310-725.