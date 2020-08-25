A Burger King-gas station combo is coming to Flowery Branch. Here’s when and where

Burger King will be part of a combo of its own in a new building planned off Spout Springs Road at Interstate 985 in Flowery Branch.
The fast-food restaurant will soon share space inside a 6,000-square-foot building with a Marathon convenience store/gas station, according to Jeremy Crosby, construction and development manager for Jones Petroleum, which owns the property.
Grading is underway on the property between Spout Springs and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Flowery Branch Lake Lanier, off Holland Dam Road.
The Burger King will have two drive-thru lanes and 38 seats in the dining room, and it will feature the chain’s “Garden and Grill” interior décor, Crosby said.
The convenience store will include a coffee and soda fountain bar, plus “large restrooms for I-985 travelers that get off to shop with us,” he said.
Combined, the restaurant and Marathon will employ about 40 people, Crosby said. Plans call for the building to open in February 2021.
The project calls for tearing down an existing building housing a Marathon station and a now-empty Subway restaurant. Crosby said he wasn’t sure when the demolition would begin.
Burger King’s arrival would add to the growing restaurant scene at Exit 12.
McDonald’s opened off Spout Springs at Hog Mountain Road earlier this summer. J. Christopher’s opened in late 2019 at Stonebridge Village shopping center off Spout Springs and Hog Mountain. And Breakwater Grill opened Jan. 1 off Hog Mountain, near Spout Springs.