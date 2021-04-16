50,000-square-foot welding shop proposed at this Candler Road location

A 50,000-square-foot welding shop is proposed off Candler Road in southeast Hall.



The 9-acre site at 2010 Candler Road otherwise would be the home of a trucking company, according to a Hall County planning document.

Paden Dunagan is seeking to rezone the site south of Lee Land Road from agricultural-residential to heavy industrial.

The proposal is set for a public hearing at 5:15 p.m. Monday, April 19, before the Hall County Planning Commission, which will forward a recommendation to the Hall County Board of Commissioners. The Board of Commissioners has final say.

Both the planning board and Board of Commissioners meet in the Hall County Government Center at 2875 Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville.

“The future land use shows the subject property is within an employment corridor,” according to a staff report. “The primary land uses anticipated within this corridor are industrial uses, business parks and technology-based operations.”