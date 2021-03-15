What lessons local governments are learning in wake of pandemic

Local government also had to adjust to a series of executive orders from Gov. Brian Kemp that included a shelter-in-place order in early April and amended guidelines for a gradual reopening of businesses and restaurants throughout the year.



The Hall County Commissioners, through a joint statement to The Times this week said the pandemic led to a series of decisions and challenges that had an immediate, everyday impact and consequences on the lives of their constituents.

“These are not decisions we anticipated having to make when we took office,” the board said. “However, we are honored to have been entrusted by our constituents with making these hard choices in order to stop the spread of this terrible virus.”

Hall County commissioners took the route of limiting public gatherings and potential high-spread events by restricting public gatherings at their board meetings, adopting a 14-day stay-at-home order and closing down various county facilities.

Echols said the hardest decision she had to make was issuing the stay-at-home order.

“Issuing a shelter order was absolutely the hardest decision; one that was necessary at the time to allow our health system to catch up, but not a decision easily made,” she said. “Our community has lost so much over this past year — leaders, members, businesses … and I am certainly looking for brighter days ahead.”