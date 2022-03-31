Update on new INK building among 4 takeaways from Oakwood growth session

Oakwood growth and development updates were presented Thursday, March 31, to area business and government leaders.

Here are a few takeaways from the city’s session with the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s South Hall Business Coalition.

Work on new INK building still could start in August

All is still on track for an August groundbreaking on the new Interactive Neighborhood for Kids, which will serve as the centerpiece for Oakwood’s revitalized downtown.

The $4.3 million building for the interactive children’s museum will be at the corner of Main Street and McClure Drive.

The new INK building would be 50,000 square feet, almost twice as big as its current location off Chestnut Street in Gainesville, INK executive director Mandy Volpe has said.

Construction could take 12-18 months to complete, Oakwood City Manager B.R. White.

Sewer availability may be issue in coming years

A wide gap exists between Oakwood’s current sewer capacity and what it needs to serve future needs, White said.

The city, which doesn’t have its own system but rather obtains sewer from Gainesville, Flowery Branch and Braselton, has a current capacity of about 1.1 million gallons per day. Oakwood has about 415,000 gallons remaining before it hits that capacity, White said.

However, Oakwood estimates it needs a total 2.8 million gallons in capacity to fulfill future growth needs.

“We’re going to have a shortfall in the long-term,” White said.