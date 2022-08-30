These items are banned from the Hall County landfill starting Sept. 1

They’re big and bulky, and now they’re banned.

Starting Thursday, Sept. 1, the Hall County Landfill is no longer accepting mobile homes and boats, along with roof shingles, bulk Styrofoam and propane tanks, in an effort to conserve space in the landfill at 1700 Oakbrook Drive, off Candler Road/Ga. 60.

“This effort will extend the life of our local landfill, allowing Hall County to continue providing waste disposal services to citizens well into the future,” said Srikanth Yamala, Hall County public works director.

“We do understand that citizens may still have a need to dispose of these items, so we encourage them to seek out alternative methods, especially forms of recycling and reuse.”

Propane tanks, for example, can be dropped off at numerous locations, including “the same places where you’d go to refill them, like your local grocery store or gas station,” Yamala said.

Also, other landfills in the region may take the items being banned, but residents “are encouraged to call ahead of time before they visit,” a county press release states.

The decision to ban the items was made as part of Hall’s ongoing work on a solid waste master plan, spokesman Brian Stewart said.

“Staff began exploring opportunities to limit certain items that require additional air space while compacting them into the active landfill cell,” he said.

According to the county, the landfill gets three or four boats per month and mobile homes even less seldom — about one or two a year.

The landfill has permits from the state Environmental Protection Division to design and build three more cells, or areas for trash disposal, giving the landfill a lifespan of about 15-20 years, Stewart said.

The county “will reevaluate in 12-18 months to see what additional air space we will be gaining overall from this prohibition,” he said.