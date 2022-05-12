'Rebirth’ underway at former Church Street Manor in Gainesville

Church Street Manor is no more.

The last resident has moved out, and even though it is months behind schedule, the “rebirth” is now fully underway.

The apartments had provided government-subsidized housing to residents living on social security and disability checks, many of them elderly and disabled. The move-out deadline was initially scheduled for the end of last year, but the Gainesville Housing Authority, which then managed the property, had a tough time relocating residents given the scarcity of affordable housing in the area.

Located at 710 Jesse Jewell Parkway, the new apartments will be called The Lofts on Jewell, and while they are meant to fill the need for affordable housing, they will no longer be government subsidized or accept vouchers.

There will be more than 40 studio and one-bedroom units, ranging from $800 to $1,400. The project is expected to cost about $4 million and open in spring 2023.