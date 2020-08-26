More counting to do in Hall as Census 2020 goes into home stretch this fall

About 63.2% of Hall County residents have been counted in the U.S. census -- somewhat in line with Georgia and national averages -- but that hasn’t slowed local officials’ push for as complete a count as possible.



If anything, there’s more of a sense of urgency, as U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham announced Aug. 3 that field counts – or workers going door to door – will end Sept. 30 instead of Oct. 31, as part of a plan to “to accelerate the completion of data collection and apportionment counts by our statutory deadline of Dec. 31.”

“That was disappointing,” said Phillippa Lewis Moss of the Hall County’s six-member Complete Count Committee of the announcement. “We have less time to close the gap.”

The effort already had been challenging because of the COVID-19 pandemic limiting door-to-door contact. Initially, the plan was for workers to go into communities after April 1, or Census Day, when the government gets a snapshot of where people live and “everyone who usually lives and sleeps in your home.”