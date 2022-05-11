Meet Randi Doveton, Hall County’s new planning director

Randi Doveton, Hall County’s new planning and development director, finished work in Macon-Bibb County on Friday, April 30, and started her first day in Hall that next Monday, wasting no time starting at a bigger county.

The county’s previous planning director, Sarah McQuade, resigned without notice last November, and a couple different interim directors filled in for nearly six months while the county reviewed 15 applications. Two finalists were interviewed before Doveton was selected.

“We really needed her,” said Katie Crumley, public information officer for the county.