How to learn more about Nov. 7 referendum on 1-cent transportation sales tax

Residents can learn more Tuesday about plans for a Nov. 7 vote on a 1-cent sales tax just for road projects.

A public meeting is set for noon April 25 at the Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road.

Officials with the county and city governments in Hall will talk about potential projects that would be covered by the transportation special purpose local option sales tax, or TSPLOST, an acronym voters will hear a lot in coming months.

Other details, including when the Hall County Board of Commissioners would call the referendum, will be discussed.