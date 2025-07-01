By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Head of public works in Hall to step down
Bill Nash, Hall County Director of Public Works & Utilities speaks Friday, April 21, 2023, in South Hall County during a groundbreaking ceremony for a long-awaited $14-million sewer project. The 5.2-mile project serves residents along Friendship Road and runs from Hog Mountain Road at Friendship Road/Ga. 347 to the Spout Springs Water Reclamation Facility off Spout Springs Road. - photo by Scott Rogers
Hall County Public Works and Utilities Director Bill Nash will resign from his position.