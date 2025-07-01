Head of public works in Hall to step down Bill Nash, Hall County Director of Public Works & Utilities speaks Friday, April 21, 2023, in South Hall County during a groundbreaking ceremony for a long-awaited $14-million sewer project. The 5.2-mile project serves residents along Friendship Road and runs from Hog Mountain Road at Friendship Road/Ga. 347 to the Spout Springs Water Reclamation Facility off Spout Springs Road. - photo by Scott Rogers Hall County Public Works and Utilities Director Bill Nash will resign from his position.