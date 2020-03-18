Hall, Gainesville encourage people to contact government by phone or email

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Gainesville Times is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Gainesville Times.
To reduce the spread of coronavirus, local governments are encouraging the public to do business with them online or over the phone if possible.
You can visit Hall County’s online payment portal to see if a payment could be made online. Vehicle registration and business license renewals can be done online, and so can property tax payments or traffic citation fines.
You can also check the county’s online directory and call or email to see if your business can be done online or over the phone.Gainesville also has an online payment portal, where people can pay court fees, property taxes, pay a water bill or get a permit. Check Gainesville’s department directory to find the right contact and see if your questions can be answered over the phone or email. Water customers are encouraged to call or email first, but if they go to Gainesville Water Resources’ offices at 757 Queen City Parkway, they are asked to go to the drive-thru window before going inside.