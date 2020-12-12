Hall employees ask Georgia Supreme Court to hear $75 million pension case

“Primarily, the issue for which (the) petitioners seek (the court to hear the case) involves an unsettled question under Georgia law on a matter that impacts hundreds of thousands of county employee pensioners whose benefits may have been frozen at some point and styled as an ‘amendment,’ rather than a plan termination triggering due process,” the plaintiffs’ petition says.

The employees got a win in a Georgia Court of Appeals ruling Nov. 3 that voided part of a decision that favored the county.

Bill Buechner, who is one of the lead attorneys representing the county, declined to comment Friday, Dec. 11.

The employees submitted a petition for certiorari Dec. 8, a request for the Georgia Supreme Court to review the case with oral argument and written briefs.

“While the Georgia Court of Appeals did remand the case in favor of (the employees) back to Hall County Superior Court for trial proceedings, we believe the Georgia Supreme Court should decide the entire case as a matter of law in favor of the plaintiff employees of Hall County,” Kramer wrote in an email.