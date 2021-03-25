Boil water advisory issued for this area off Spout Springs Road in South Hall

A boil water advisory is in effect for about 100 households off Spout Springs Road and Hog Mountain Road in South Hall.
The advisory, issued “out of an abundance of caution,” will be lifted when water samples test negative for bacteria, said Linda MacGregor, director of Gainesville Department of Water Resources, in an email Thursday, March 25.
Those results are expected Thursday afternoon.
Just as notices were delivered to households affected by the advisory, notices will be delivered when the advisory is lifted, MacGregor said.
The leak, fixed on Wednesday, March 24, was associated with water lines being moved as part of the Spout Springs Road widening project, she said.
“One of the piping connections had a leak and needed to be repaired,” MacGregor said.