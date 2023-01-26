Gainesville icon Jim Walters memorialized with statue at Brenau’s downtown campus

The late Jim Walters, a Gainesville business leader and philanthropist, was memorialized Wednesday with a life-sized statue at Brenau University.



Known fondly as “Big Jim,” Walters, who died at 83 in 2021, is remembered for “his big stature, his big smile, and his big laugh, but also for his big opinions, big advice, and most importantly his big heart,” according to his obituary.

Now, he has been honored with a big statue on Brenau’s historic Gainesville campus, university spokeswoman Edie Rogers announced in a press release.

Walters was a former member of Brenau’s Board of Trustees.

The statue, sculpted by regional artist Gregory Johnson, was gifted to Brenau by friends of Walter. It is the fourth by Johnson on the campus.

“Jim Walters was one of Brenau’s leading benefactors, but his legacy of support to so many groups will long be felt across the region and across the state,” Brenau President Anne Skleder said as she thanked donors.