Why not all UNG students are able to remotely join the classroom

University of North Georgia freshman Adam Johnson said he never expected his second semester of college to start with a positive COVID-19 case. In January, Johnson lost his taste of smell and experienced severe migraines and later tested positive for COVID-19.



His first worry was about his class load.

“I’ve heard that some UNG professors aren’t able to record their lessons,” Johnson said. “So I was really worried I’d get behind. I didn’t even think about being sick, I thought about class first.”

Johnson said one professor told him lectures couldn’t be record since the classroom wasn’t equipped with the necessary technology. To avoid falling behind, Johnson copied notes from classmates and studied from the required textbook instead of the professors’ lectures.

Dean of Students and Associate Vice President of Student Affairs of UNG’s Gainesville campus, Alyson Paul said only some UNG classrooms are equipped with technology to allow students to remotely join the classroom.