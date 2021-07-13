When your student will return to school in Gainesville and Hall for 2021

With the start of the new school year fast approaching, here is a quick rundown of when schools will be opening and when open houses will be held in Gainesville and Hall County.
Hall County Schools
The first day of school for all students will be Aug. 6. Here are the open house dates and times:
- Elementary School: Aug. 5 (3 - 6 p.m.)
- Middle School: Aug. 3 (4 - 7 p.m.)
- High School: Aug. 4 (4 - 7 p.m.)
Gainesville City Schools
Gainesville City Schools will have two first days of school for students — some students will start Aug. 11 (Pre-k to second, sixth, ninth and 10th), and the remaining students will start Aug. 13.
“We operated on a stagger last year due to COVID and the feedback was extremely positive,” Superintendent Jeremy Williams said via text. “It allowed students new to a school the time and focus to acclimate.”
Open houses will be held Aug. 6 and Aug. 9-10. Williams said that open houses will be scheduled by appointment for grades Pre-k through 8 and alphabetically from grades 9-12.
“Teacher will be scheduling Pre-k-8 with families when we return on Aug. 2,” Williams said. Gainesville High School will be releasing the alphabetical schedule next week when it is finalized, he said.