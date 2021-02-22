What Hall County is planning for 2021 graduations, proms

There will be in-person graduations and proms this year at Hall County Schools.

The district announced graduation ceremonies will be held for all seven high schools at 7 p.m. May 14 in the high school stadiums. If inclement weather occurs, the event will be moved to 9 a.m. Saturday, May 15. In the case of further inclement weather, ceremonies can be scheduled for the next available evening at 7 p.m., according to the release.

“Quite honestly we know the great outdoors is our friend,” Superintendent Will Schofield said at the Monday, Feb. 22, school board meeting, noting that nailing something down now will allow families to make plans.