What $6,000 private school vouchers could mean for parents, public school systems

Who could benefit?

Opponents say the $6,000 voucher isn’t enough to cover tuition at most private schools, meaning it would function as a state subsidy for more affluent families who can already afford private schooling.

“The ones who would benefit from it are the ones who can probably already afford it,” said Lisa Harris, a retired Hall County teacher who spent nearly 20 years in the district. For less well-to-do parents, she said, “it’s like giving a discount on something you can't afford anyway.”

She believes federal overreach, especially standardized testing, has resulted in many students getting a subpar education. As such, she generally supports school choice. But she said she would probably oppose the legislation in its current form, worried in part that slashes to state funding could result in lower teacher pay and more crowded classrooms.

Leigh Wood, a mother in Clarkesville, said she sees both sides of the issue. She has two children who she says are thriving in the public school system. But her middle son, who is on the autism spectrum, benefited from the special needs voucher and flourished after transferring in fifth grade to Faith Christian Academy, a small private school in Gainesville, making honor rolls and winning awards.

“He needed a smaller classroom environment,” she said.

She ultimately supports the legislation because it would provide more options for parents to choose a school that best fits their child’s needs.

“We want to give parents the flexibility to be able to educate their children in the best way possible,” Barr said. “I think giving them the flexibility to use state dollars that are currently going to their children's education is in the best interest of the kids. Parents know what environment their children can learn in.”

Standards and regulations for public vs. private schools

But some worry about a lack of state and federal protections for students who opt for private schooling.

“Once the funds move from the public school system, the private entity is not held to the same standard as public schools,” Williams wrote in a statement. “If we are held to certain accountability structures, then it is only fair to expect the same since the funds would follow the student. Whether it’s assessment or rights to services, we should all play on the same field.”

In a letter to the House Education Committee, the Georgia Education Coalition, of which Gainesville City Schools is a part, wrote: “The programs proposed by House Bill 60 and House Bill 999 chip away at the ability of public schools to fulfill their responsibilities to all Georgians and threaten to send Georgia students and tax dollars into a black hole where they are likely to be lost forever.”

Owens said such legislation may be “making the world more dangerous for these children,” saying private schools are allowed to discriminate based on income, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, language and so on. Additionally, private school teachers are not required to be accredited or have a four-year college degree. “This feels more like propping up private schools than actually empowering parents,” he said.

How can parents spend the money and who keeps tabs?

A “parent review committee” for how the $6,000 vouchers are spent would be made up of eight parents with children in the private school system.

The Student Finance Commission, charged with overseeing the program, could defer to the parents in deciding whether an expense is legitimate.

Proponents say parents are in the best position to make those decisions, while opponents say that it creates a conflict of interest and increases the possibility of fraud.

When asked how they will ensure the funds are being used for “qualified education expenses,” Rep. Matt Dubnik, R-Gainesville and chair of the House Education Committee, said items and services must be purchased through vendors that have been pre-approved by the Student Finance Commission.

The parent review committee, Dubnik said, would “review any and every request for reimbursement.”

Beyond school choice, proponents of vouchers argue they improve measures of student achievement, such as test scores and graduation rates.

Owens said the research is “mixed.”

“You would find some that have done really well,” he said, “and then you'll find some that show kids do demonstrably worse. And a lot of the studies over the last few years have shown either no impact or a negative impact on kids.”

Barr pointed to Arizona’s voucher program as an example of greater student success.

State auditors found that Arizona’s program was ripe for fraud, with parents spending $700,000 to buy things like shoes and beauty supplies.

https://www.edweek.org/leadership/cosmetics-and-clothes-parents-misspent-700-000-in-arizonas-school-choice-program/2018/11

When asked if that is a concern in Georgia, Barr said: “There will be audits and there will be guardrails in place to make sure that those situations do not happen here.”

The Student Finance Commission would be required to conduct a random audit at least once per year.