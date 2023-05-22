West Hall Middle names replacement following controversial firing of former principal

Amy Wade has been named the new principal at West Hall Middle School.



“I am honored and humbled to be able to join the team of educators at West Hall Middle School,” Wade said in a news release Monday.

“I look forward to working alongside the educators and students and continuing the long-established tradition of hard work and the commitment to excellence for which the Spartan community is known,” she said. “I am eager to return to middle school, to meet everyone and to start planning for a great year. I am excited and grateful to be a Spartan!”

Wade has been the assistant principal for curriculum and instruction at Johnson High since 2020.

She began her career in special education, teaching in Fulton, Whitfield and Lumpkin counties. She was an assistant principal at both Lumpkin County Middle and Lumpkin County High.

“Amy Wade has many strengths as an educational leader, but in particular we are impressed with her strong instructional background,” said Superintendent Will Schofield. “She and the faculty at West Hall Middle School both understand that a culture of compassion and high expectations is key to student learning. Knowing this, we can’t help but be excited for the students and community.”

Wade has a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in special education and a specialist degree in teaching and learning with an educational leadership certificate.

She and her husband Garrett have four children and one grandson.

The announcement follows the controversial firing of the middle school’s beloved principal Ethan Banks about a month ago. Parents, students and teachers packed the April 24 school board meeting to protest the decision, some of them through tears.

Banks said he was let go due to low test scores and student behavior issues.

Among the district’s eight traditional middle schools, West Hall Middle had some of the lowest Milestones test scores in 2022, ranking second-to-last or last in nearly every subject, from reading to math to science. The only school that consistently performed worse was East Hall Middle.

For example, although West Hall Middle students tended to improve as readers throughout their middle school careers, only 53% of eighth graders read at or above their grade level — well below the 62% average for eighth graders across the district.

“When you look at our performance over the last several years, I mean, obviously we've had some challenges, just like any school has,” Banks told The Times last month.

“I would love to see West Hall move to the next level when it comes to achievement,” he said. “I would like to see more of our kids reading on grade level. I would love to see our discipline records decreasing instead of increasing.”

Banks said he had been offered other positions within the district following his termination.



