UNG gets $1.45 million federal grant to boost entrepreneurship

A $1.45 million grant aimed at boosting entrepreneurship in Hall and five other Northeast Georgia counties has been awarded to the University of North Georgia.



The three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Labor will benefit high school students in Dawson, Fannin, Forsyth, Gilmer, Hall and Lumpkin counties.

The program will expand existing UNG programs offered to area high school students, such as the entrepreneurship competition “InnovateUNG” and “Building Ethical Employability” workshops.

Specifically, the grant will fund the “StartItUp Appalachia” project, which “seeks to accelerate the development of an entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region,” according to a UNG press release Friday, Nov. 20.