'Trash' or free speech? Parents debate banning books at Hall school board meeting

He later said in an interview that while he holds parents’ rights as “sacred,” becoming the “book police” could set “a mighty dangerous precedent.”



The meeting was packed, and extra chairs were brought in to accommodate all of the attendees.

The roster of 14 speakers was split evenly between those who protested the “trash” assigned to their children, and those who said that often the books others deem obscene reveal “uncomfortable truths that promote important conversations.”

The talk of book banning was occasioned by Angie Parson, whose ninth grade son had some concerns about a book he had been assigned, titled “Eleanor & Park,” a young adult novel about two 16-year-olds, a red-headed girl named Eleanor and a half-Korean boy named Park, who fall in love after meeting on the school bus and finding shared interests.

“I was shocked by the language and sexual content of the book,” Parsons said. “I felt incredibly disrespected that this could have been secretly slipped to my child.”