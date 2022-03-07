Top 10: Hall’s Teacher of the Year named to state’s finalist list

A Hall County teacher has made it to the state finals for the Teacher of the Year competition.

Susan Howard was named the 2022-23 district Teacher of the Year for Hall County Schools, and the Georgia Department of Education announced Monday, March 7, that she is one of 10 finalists at the state level.

“I’m shocked,” Howard said against a backdrop of busy third graders. “To God the glory, in my mountains and my valleys. … He's the one that makes these things happen. He’s just blessed me so much ever since I decided to move up here.”