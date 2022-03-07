Top 10: Hall’s Teacher of the Year named to state’s finalist list

A Hall County teacher has made it to the state finals for the Teacher of the Year competition.
Susan Howard was named the 2022-23 district Teacher of the Year for Hall County Schools, and the Georgia Department of Education announced Monday, March 7, that she is one of 10 finalists at the state level.
“I’m shocked,” Howard said against a backdrop of busy third graders. “To God the glory, in my mountains and my valleys. … He's the one that makes these things happen. He’s just blessed me so much ever since I decided to move up here.”
Howard is the sole teacher for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math at Lanier Elementary School, and she built the STEM program from the ground up.
The 2023 Georgia Teacher of the Year will serve as an ambassador for the teaching profession in the state and will be entered in the National Teacher of the Year competition. Georgia Teacher of the Year operates one year ahead to align with the national program, serving from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.
“The ten finalists for Georgia’s next Teacher of the Year represent the very best of our state’s public education system,” State Superintendent Richard Woods wrote in a statement. “They are hardworking, innovative, skilled, and — most importantly — focused first and foremost on students. I am immensely proud of each of them and honored to recognize them as finalists.”
The top 10 finalists will meet with a panel of judges this month for formal interviews and speeches. The winner will be announced on April 30.
The finalists were chosen from a pool of applicants all previously selected as their school district’s Teacher of the Year. The finalists were chosen based on the strength of their essay responses, read by a panel of judges that included teachers, past Georgia Teacher of the Year winners, state and local administrators, community leaders and others.