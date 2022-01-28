Meet Gainesville's 2022-23 teachers of the year

New Holland Knowledge Academy

Cynthia Kinsey

Gainesville system winner

Teaches: Second grade, all subjects

Years teaching: 14, all at New Holland

City of residence: Clermont

Quote: “Our lives and future rest in the hands of today’s elementary, middle and high school students. It is our job to teach in ways that connect us with our students and build relationships that nurture confidence. The confidence gained will help them be the best they can be in a rapidly changing world.



