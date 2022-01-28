Meet Gainesville's 2022-23 teachers of the year

The following are Gainesville teachers named teacher of the year for their individual schools. The Gainesville City Schools system winner is Cynthia Kinsey. Hall County has also named its teachers of the year. The Times asked each teacher to respond to the question: What do you think people should know about your students and the next generation?
Centennial Arts Academy
Rebecca Creel-George
Teaches: 2nd grade
Years teaching: 8, all at Centennial
City of residence: Gainesville
Quote: “I hope that people know that the next generation of students are curious and inquisitive. I see that my students learn more about the world through their experiences and interactions. I am proud my students are developing curiosity because it will enable them to continue to grow, learn and question what is around them.”
Enota Multiple Intelligences Academy
Leigh Elliott
Teaches: Early Intervention Program math
Years teaching: 26, 22 at Enota
City of residence: Gainesville
Quote: “Students in this generation are resilient, resourceful and flexible. They are savvy with technology and enjoy working collaboratively with their peers to problem-solve. My students have fun learning with hands-on math experiences and games that deepen their understanding of the math concepts we are learning.”
Fair Street International Academy
Karen Jones McCusker
Teaches: ESOL, 3rd-5th grades
Years teaching: 8, all at Fair Street
City of residence: Gainesville
Quote: “Many of my students come from other countries and have grown up in a home that speaks another language other than English. What amazes me is that my students come to school everyday with a desire to learn even when they find things difficult. Their perseverance to learn and grow shows that these students will make a difference in the future.”
Gainesville Exploration Academy
Annie Viviant
Teaches: Media specialist
Years teaching: 16, all at Gainesville
City of residence: Gainesville
Quote: “I believe that our students will surprise us in many ways in the future. I have already seen many of my former students making a positive impact in our own community. I cannot wait to see what amazing things this group of students will do for the rest of the world.”
Gainesville High School
Shelly Black
Teaches: Special education
Years teaching: 28, 16 at Gainesville
City of residence: Gainesville
Quote: “Our current students have seen unprecedented times. Our ability to make meaningful connections has been challenged, yet the positive has come in the realization that our students are valuing and appreciating their teachers when it comes to face-to-face instruction. It is our hope that the next generation will understand the importance of student/teacher connectivity.”
Gainesville Middle School
Alexandra Dalton
Teaches: Earth science, 6th grade
Years teaching: 7, 5 at Gainesville
City of residence: Gainesville
Quote: “Yes, COVID has been hard, but our children/students are going to be fine. As long as the schools, community and families work together to do what is best for our children, the sky's the limit!”
Mundy Mill Arts Academy
Brittany Mendoza
Teaches: English to Speakers of Other Languages, 3rd-5th
Years teaching: 7, 5 at Mundy Mill
City of residence: Jefferson
Quote: “My students are capable, aware and continue to demonstrate perseverance in our ever evolving times. They have been through a lot at a young age but show so much resilience and hope for our future. They will do great things for their community.”
New Holland Knowledge Academy
Cynthia Kinsey
Gainesville system winner
Teaches: Second grade, all subjects
Years teaching: 14, all at New Holland
City of residence: Clermont
Quote: “Our lives and future rest in the hands of today’s elementary, middle and high school students. It is our job to teach in ways that connect us with our students and build relationships that nurture confidence. The confidence gained will help them be the best they can be in a rapidly changing world.