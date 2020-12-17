Sardis cancels in-person classes due to COVID-19 absences

Sardis Enrichment School will move its students to online learning for the final day of the semester, after an increase in absences due to COVID-19, the Hall County School District announced Thursday.

“In the past 36 hours, Sardis Elementary School has experienced a significant increase in teacher and staff absences due to quarantine numbers and positive cases of COVID-19,” the district’s news release said. “We are finding it a challenge to adequately staff the building and deliver instruction.”

The building will get a deep cleaning Thursday evening, and teachers and staff not under quarantine will return to the building Friday for blended learning, the release said.

According to data from the school district, Sardis had 11 student and staff absences on Dec. 17 due to positive COVID-19 tests, up from seven the previous day.

Sardis' closure is the second elementary school closure, following Riverbend Elementary's announcement earlier this week. The Hall County School District announced on Monday that all high and middle schools would move to online learning.

Gainesville City Schools have also moved online for the final days before winter break.