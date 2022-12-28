Sam Chapman steps down from Hall school board after 16 years, leaving legacy of fighting for the underdog

‘Wrong side of the tracks’

Chapman grew up on the “wrong side of the tracks” in Stanton, Delaware, and comes from a dysfunctional family. When he was 15, his mother died of colon cancer, sending him on a downward spiral of self-destruction. He dropped out of school and had to raise himself.

“When my mother died, I just went berserk,” he said. “I went through depression and mental anxieties, which caused all this. I was trying to find something and when you’re looking for something, the easy way is never the right way.”

“You name it, I’ve done it,” he said. “I was getting involved with gangs. … There were drugs back then, there were fights.“

“I was headed for hell,” he said.

Like many young men who can’t stay out of trouble, Chapman was advised to join the military. He joined the U.S. Army toward the end of the Korean War and spent a couple years stationed in Germany.

“The military straightened my butt out,” he said.

While overseas, he spoke to a fellow serviceman who worked in forestry and had his PhD, which gave this self-described “redneck” the idea that he might be cut out for college after all.

“I said, ‘You mean you can go to college and you don't have to get out and wear a white shirt and tie?’”

He wrote a letter to the late James Jenkins, a professor of wildlife management at the University of Georgia. “Next thing I know, I was accepted to the University of Georgia,” he said.

He met his wife Martha at a restaurant while they were students at UGA. She gave him a fake address and phone number, but he eventually won her over. They now have two children and four grandchildren.

Chapman earned a degree in forestry and wildlife and went to work for a soil conservation company. He did that for many years before retiring at 55. In the last several years of his career, he traveled throughout the United States, mediating conflicts between farmers and Environmental Protection Agency regulators.

“I flew about 300,000 miles a year,” he said.

‘The underdog is what I’m looking at’

A stint in the military and a steady career might have set him straight, but he credits his Christian faith above all for making him the man he is today. He recalled a conversation in the Army about the afterlife that would transform the way he lived in the here and now.

“We were about to leave on a mission and a guy asked me, ‘If you died tonight where would you go?’ And I had no background in Christianity, nothing, and that’s where it started for me,” he said. “Learning about Christianity is what brought me to what people think of me today.”

Chapman’s favorite Bible verse is Matthew 25:40, in which Jesus describes the coming Day of Judgement, when those who have done good in their lives will be welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven: “Truly I say to you, as much as you did these things to the least of these, my brothers and sisters, you did it to me.”

Chapman has tried to live by those words, and they form the core of his ethos as a school board member.

His favorite school in the district is Lanier College and Career Academy, the epicenter of the district’s work-based learning programs.

“You know why? Because they’re (would-be) drop outs. I can relate to them, I know what they’re going through,” he said. “The underdog is what I’m looking at.”

“We have zip code problems in the Hall County school system, and we're trying to overcome that with work-based (learning), school choice, this type of thing,” he said. “Just because you live in that zip code doesn't mean you can't make it, you can’t make a life, and that's been my big deal all along.”

Hall County Schools has a poverty rate of 52%, with more half of all students qualifying for free or reduced lunch. And 21% of all students are English learners. Many students benefit from work-based learning programs and end up pursuing trade school instead of a standard four-year college degree.

As a farmer, Chapman has also been instrumental in the district’s agriculture initiatives. In August, Hall County Schools partnered with Chapman’s alma mater in creating a dual-enrollment program that allows high school seniors to take agriculture courses at UGA. The district also secured $2.5 million in state funding this year for a meat processing center. And last year, it built a 51-acre Agribusiness Center where students get hands-on experience in animal husbandry, land management and food science.

“A great deal of the money that's been spent up at the farm … has come from donations from local business partners,” said Craig Herrington, chairman of the school board. “And Sam being a farmer himself, I think that went a long way in making them very comfortable in their donations.”

But good luck getting Chapman to spend even a moment in the spotlight.

At the final school board meeting of the year, a farewell celebration was held and a white-and-orange cake was brought in with Chapman’s name on it. But the odd thing was, no one said Chapman’s name out loud or delivered any kind of laudatory remarks. His wife and family walked in and everyone just started eating cake.

“He threatened all of us,” Thompson said, laughing. “He said, ‘If my name is mentioned, I’m going to get up and walk out.’ He did not want any kind of fanfare.”

“Will (Schofield) did not mention Sam’s name. He just said we’re going to have some cake,” Thompson said. “About that time, his wife walked in with his family and I said, ‘Now you try to walk out, Sam.’”



