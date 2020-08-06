Pediatricians urge mask-wearing, no high-risk sports for kids in return to school

No universal answer for a return to school, doctors say

The most important thing parents need to understand when choosing whether they’re comfortable sending their kids back to school buildings this fall is that there is not one option that is best for everyone, according to pediatrician Dr. Mitch Shiekh.

“Usually what I try to tell people is there’s no one answer,” Shiekh said. “I don’t try to tell you that there’s just one thing that I’m going to tell you what to do and that’s all you’re going to do.”

Shiekh said he usually starts by looking into the background of the students when advising a parent if he thinks sending them back to in-person classes is a good idea. If the child has a chronic medical condition that affects their respiratory system, such as asthma, Shiekh said it may be better for them to stay virtual.

He added that even conditions such as attention deficit disorder can make it unsafe for a student to return to the classroom if they are not consistently able to keep a mask on, maintain social distance and wash their hands regularly.

But Shiekh also said that while everyone is at risk of getting seriously ill when they contract COVID-19, children have consistently shown to be at a lower risk of developing severe symptoms. He said that as of July 14, only around 200,000 of the 2.8 million nationwide cases of COVID-19 were pediatric patients, and very low percentages of those cases were severe.

“Of that (200,000), 1% are hospitalized, and of the 1% hospitalized, we’re talking about less than 0.3% dead,” he said. “But I always tell them, that does not mean your child will not get sick and will not have issues with this. I always tell them always to take that into account.”

Regarding transmission from kids coming home from school to their parents, Shiekh said the best strategy was to quickly establish a daily routine. He said the safest thing for students returning from classrooms to do would be to shower immediately upon getting home to decontaminate themselves.

“You’re taking your shoes off at the front,” Shiekh said. “You’re going directly upstairs. You’re really not in contact with anything. You’re basically washing up, and therefore contamination is minimized.”