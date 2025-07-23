New school year, new leaders: Meet Hall County’s incoming principals and administrators The new principals and administrators for Hall County schools for the 2025-26 school year are, top row from left, Jeremy Boleman (Sugar Hill Elementary), Jason Carter (HCS director of secondary education), Joey Farah (Flowery Branch HS), Jennifer Gibson (East Hall High); bottom row from left, Laurie Hitzges (Everwood Elementary), Suzanne Jarrard (HCS assistant superintendent for teaching and learning), Leigh Wilson (Cherokee Bluff Middle), and Robert Wilson (Chicopee Woods Elementary). The upcoming school year is around the corner, and with it comes a mix of new and familiar faces in administration.