Name, principal announced for new Gainesville middle school

The board decided on renaming the current Gainesville Middle School as Gainesville Middle School East Campus and calling the new middle school being built on McEver Road Gainesville Middle School West Campus, after months of public input and discussion among board members. The public had the ability to vote on four names: Gainesville Southern Middle School, South Gainesville Middle School, Midland Middle School and Queen City Middle School, but Superintendent Jeremy Williams said that none of those names stood out as a favorite.



The board received feedback from the community that the name ought to include “Gainesville” and that they should not create a north and south divide, because of historical negative connotations, Williams said. This is why they went with east and west instead, which still fits geographically with where the campuses are in relation to their district dividing line.

The districts for the middle schools will be divided by Dawsonville Highway. The four-lane road crosses through a few of the elementary school zones in the district, which means that some graduating fifth graders will be separated when they go to middle school.

Midland Middle School was the most popular name by a small margin in the community survey, but, Williams said, they moved away from it, because a new area in Gainesville, not near West Campus, has recently been rebranded as Midland. “We don’t want to lead to confusion,” he said.

Williams said it was an advantage to be able to share these zones more than a year out to get parents and students acclimated to the new school. Board Treasurer Sammy Smith said the dividing line being a four-lane road helps, because no neighborhoods would be divided this way.

Both middle schools will share the Red Elephants as their mascots and sports teams will share students from both middle schools.

“From a unity and identity standpoint, and in the spirit of being one Gainesville … (parents and other school officials) felt that we needed to keep it consistent from a mascot standpoint,” Williams said.

GMS East Campus is estimated to have about 18.8% White students, while West Campus will have only 6.7%. East Campus is estimated to have fewer Hispanic students at 55.7% of its population compared with 68.2% Hispanic students at West Campus.

The breakdown of Asian and Black students is more similar at 19.5% Black at East Campus and 16.7% Black at West Campus, and 1.5% of East Campus’s population will be Asian students versus 5% at West Campus.