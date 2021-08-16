Mask rules tweaked at three Hall County schools following COVID-19 cases

The Northeast Georgia Health System is sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety so that it can be made available free to non-subscribers as a public service. News coverage is independently reported. We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Times.
Students, staff and visitors at East Hall High School and Sugar Hill Elementary will be asked to wear masks, while a fourth grade class at Sardis Elementary will be required to wear face coverings after an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Both the requests at East Hall High and Sugar Hill and the requirement to wear face coverings at Sardis begins Tuesday, Aug. 17, and runs through Aug. 30.
According to an email from Stan Lewis, spokesman for Hall County Schools, Sugar Hill has reported positive cases in three students and seven staff members. East Hall reported an increase of 15 cases on Monday, Aug. 16, in 14 students and one staff member.
In a fourth grade class at Sardis, six students and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lewis wrote in an email that the district will continue to monitor COVID-19 numbers in all the schools and will adjust its mitigation plan when appropriate. Masks are recommended but not required in the district at large.
Additional local data on COVID-19 can be found at gainesvilletimes.com/coronavirus. Hall County Schools updates its COVID-19 report weekly on Fridays, showing the number of cases per school.