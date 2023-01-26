Latest on $1.6 million lawsuit Buford City Schools filed against Hall schools

Ready, fight!

Hall County Schools threw its first official punch this week in its legal battle against Buford City Schools.

On Tuesday, Hall submitted a formal response to a lawsuit filed by Buford in November.

Hall’s attorneys say Buford is “not entitled to any of the relief” it is seeking, according to court documents. In other words, Hall isn’t paying unless ordered by a judge.

How much relief does Buford want? $1.64 million.

Buford officials say that is the amount Hall owes them in sales tax money from the previous five-year round of collections, which ended in October. The tax is known as E-SPLOST, an education special purpose local option sales tax used to fund capital improvements in public school districts.

Hieu Nguyen, the attorney for Hall County Schools, said he was unavailable Wednesday and did not respond to follow-up requests for comment.

Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield reiterated his arguments Thursday for keeping the money. In fact, he said, it’s Buford that owes them.

“They have received and continue to demand significantly more money than they earn based on the number of students living in their district, who also reside in Hall County,” he said. “That is $11 million that should have gone towards Hall County and Gainesville City students.”

Phillip Beard, Buford school board chairman, did not answer multiple phone calls and did not provide any comment on the lawsuit when reached over text.

“It is our general practice not to comment on pending litigation,” Buford attorney Gregory Jay said over text. “I can say the response does not alter our position or claims.”