Ivester Foundation donates $1M for science, nursing programs in Hall County Schools. Here are the details. Doug Ivester speaks Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at a dedication ceremony at Lanier College and Career Academy. The Ivester Foundation donated $25,000 each to Flowery Branch High School, West Hall High School, Johnson High School and Wauka Mountain Elementary to renovate their libraries. Doug Ivester, former CEO of Coca Cola, and his wife, Kay, are known throughout Hall County for their philanthropy in education. - photo by Scott Rogers The Melvin Douglas and Victoria Kay Ivester Foundation has once again opened its checkbook for the Hall County School District.