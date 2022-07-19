How Hall, Gainesville schools plan to spend $1 million each on new security measures

Hall County and Gainesville City school systems are each allocating $1 million to beef up security in the wake of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in May that killed two teachers and 19 children.

How will Gainesville City Schools use the money?

Gainesville City Schools will station an armed security guard at each of its nine schools. The security guards will have backgrounds in law enforcement, either active or retired.

The school system will also hire a safety and security manager to centralize security operations. Up until now, the duties of security management have been split between Deputy Superintendent Priscilla Collins and Chief Operations Officer Adrian Niles.

Superintendent Jeremy Williams said they plan to make all hires by Sept. 1. The school board will hear a first reading of a new security policy at the next meeting, Aug. 1 and aims to approve the policy at the Aug. 15 meeting.

Attorneys are still working on the policy wording, Williams said, but it will allow the school system to designate which employees can be armed. He said only the new security guards, in addition to school resource officers, will be allowed to carry arms.

Gainesville City Schools has a deputy from the city police department at each one of its schools, Niles said, and they are hiring two more.