Hall Schools prepares to end universal free meals, pay bonuses

The Hall County school board approved millions in funding for construction projects Monday evening, laid out plans for distributing employee bonuses and is preparing for an end to universal free school meals.



Cheryl Jones, director of nutrition, said they are planning for an end to universal free school meals in August.

“We're going to transition back into meals-at-cost starting next school year,” Jones said. She noted that new waivers are being considered by the Georgia Department of Education, but the school system is planning for a return to at-cost meals. “We don’t want to be blindsided.”

Superintendent Will Schofield said, however, that students will not be denied a meal if they have not filled out the paperwork to qualify for free or reduced meals.