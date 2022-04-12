Hall Schools prepares to end universal free meals, pay bonuses

The Hall County school board approved millions in funding for construction projects Monday evening, laid out plans for distributing employee bonuses and is preparing for an end to universal free school meals.
Cheryl Jones, director of nutrition, said they are planning for an end to universal free school meals in August.
“We're going to transition back into meals-at-cost starting next school year,” Jones said. She noted that new waivers are being considered by the Georgia Department of Education, but the school system is planning for a return to at-cost meals. “We don’t want to be blindsided.”
Superintendent Will Schofield said, however, that students will not be denied a meal if they have not filled out the paperwork to qualify for free or reduced meals.
“When this kicks in and we start the school year next year, we're going to have a lot of youngsters that show up thinking they're going to get fed, and they're not going to have paperwork filled out,” said Schofield. “We're going to feed them. … Kids won't walk through your lines and say, ‘They wouldn't give me a lunch, mom.’”
School officials also said that perhaps as many as a 1,000 of their 3,400 full-time employees may not be eligible for Gov. Brian Kemp’s $2,000 bonus.
But they said they will “dip into reserves” and find a way to pay those employees who may not qualify. Additionally, while employees are scheduled to receive the bonus in June, the school system is planning to pay them in April and then be reimbursed later by the state.
As for part-time employees, officials said they are considering a plan to give them some sort of bonus as well.
Track and turf renovations costing $2.96 million were approved for Flowery Branch High School, East Hall High School and Johnson High School, to be paid for by bond funds.
Flowery Branch High School will also see an additional $1.75 million for its track and turf projects. The locker rooms at Johnson High School will be renovated for $95,000. Both projects will be funded by ESPLOST, a voter-approved local-option sales tax.