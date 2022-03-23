Hall County Schools working on these 4 building projects and postponing another plan

“That has been, and what is projected to be, the fastest growing part of the county,” Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield said. “We've got a significant amount of capacity at the elementary level all across the county. We do want to upgrade and update that space, but middle and high school is where we’re stretched, and so getting Cherokee Bluff Middle School online is going to give us additional middle and high school seats that we hope will take care of growth within the district for the next 10 years or so.”



“It’s a big building,” Cox said. “There’s a lot of walking, but we've laid it out as best we can to make it as efficient as possible.”

The core areas — administration, cafeteria, connections classes and so on — are in the front of the building, which is one story, and then the rear of the building is a three-story classroom wing, with a floor dedicated to each grade level.

“Give me great and caring teachers under oak trees and good things will go on with kids,” Schofield said. “That being said, Hall County kids deserve as nice of spaces as the kids in the districts next door, so it is exciting because with new space, new opportunities are created.”

Performing Arts Centers

Schofield said he is “extremely excited” about the performing arts centers coming to Johnson and West Hall high schools.

He said they are the last two schools without state-of-the-art performing arts centers.

The 19,500-square-foot center at Johnson High should be complete in July. It will seat 435 people and is part of a $9.9 million budget for renovations at the high school, including upgrading the fire alarm and intercom systems.

Crews will break ground on West Hall’s Fine Arts Center in April.

“The performing arts centers are something that I'm so proud of,” Schofield said. “This board, even in the midst of the Great Recession, said we're not going to cut back on the arts.”

Meat processing center

Schofield said March 23 that the state supplemental budget includes $2.5 million for the center, half of the $5 million requested by the district.

The center is needed, he has said, because the pandemic has shown that the nation’s protein supply is vulnerable to disruptions. He hopes to supply some the district’s protein needs through projects like the Agribusiness Center and the meat processing center. The center was one of three major priorities for the current legislative session.



Schofield has advocated for a “return to local,” whereby the district would be able to produce its own meat in times of scarcity, circumvent multinational meat companies in favor of local producers and provide career pathways for students interested in agriculture.



This year, Hall schools have had to compensate for a shortage of chicken products, in particular.

He envisions the center serving “as a pilot, not only for Hall County, but for the entire state of Georgia.”

“I think people are going to begin to see just how big this idea is, as it comes out of the ground,” he said.

East Hall High School

Two outdated academic buildings from the 1950s and 1960s at East Hall High School are being replaced by two interconnected three-story buildings. Crews have demolished a one-story building, built a retaining wall and are laying the underground infrastructure.

The replacement three-story building will be ready around summer 2023 and the other building a year later. The budget for phase one and two was set at $5 million. The budget for phases three through five is to be determined.

New elementary school buildings

Under the district’s $258 million 10-year facility plan, $109 has been allotted to build four new elementary schools in the place of seven existing ones: McEver Arts Academy, Myers Elementary, Oakwood Elementary, Riverbend Elementary, White Sulphur Elementary, Tadmore Elementary and World Language Academy.

This would bring the total number of elementary schools from 20 to 17. The average age of elementary schools in the district is 42 years.

But construction costs have soared so high that officials have decided to postpone building the schools.

At a November school board meeting, Schofield announced that they were pausing the projects after the first elementary school bid for $40 million — way above the $25 million they planned to set aside for each school. That school would replace White Sulphur Elementary and Riverbend Elementary.

Federal coronavirus relief money, Schofield said at the time, has spurred a “drunken sailor frenzy” of spending that has pushed prices skyward.

In a recent interview, he said the district has the money to build the four elementary schools, and he said some have urged him to pay the market price. But the school board has decided to hold off until prices drop.

“When we talked to our community, we talked about the possibility of (four) elementary schools, and so you got to be able to look at this thing holistically,” he said. “I've lived long enough to know that what goes up generally comes down, and it's usually sooner rather than later. We may be in a new era. But historically, I think we've made a very prudent decision to just kind of wait until some dust settles. … But I'll tell you, it’s been an increase in construction costs like I've never seen in my lifetime, and so all we can do is hope that things will settle out and begin to come back down.”