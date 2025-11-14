Hall County Schools honors former Gov. Nathan Deal with RESA award Former Governor Nathan Deal attends The Georgia Mountain Food Bank annual Empty Bowl Luncheon Friday, Sept. 19,. 2025, at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center. The annual event raises enough to provide hundreds of thousands of meals to struggling families in Hall, Forsyth, Dawson Lumpkin and Union Counties. - photo by Scott Rogers Hall County Schools announced Friday, Nov. 14, that former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has been selected as the district’s 2025-2026 RESA Pioneer in Education Award recipient.