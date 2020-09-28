Hall County Schools adds teacher workday to fall schedule

The Hall County School District board of education approved a teacher workday and “student catch-up day” for Monday, Oct. 26, during a board meeting this Monday evening.



Assistant Superintendent Kevin Bales recommended the district adopt the extra day off of classes so both students and teachers could catch up on work. Bales said some teachers and school administrators had expressed concerns to him that school staff were being overworked due to extra responsibilities they have been asked to pick up to continue offering in-person schooling.

“A couple weeks ago, (Will) Schofield gave me the charge of looking at our calendar to provide some quasi possibilities to provide some relief,” Bales said.

Bales said students could take the day to remain home and work on assignments they may have fallen behind on, while school employees could come into school buildings and take care of things such as meetings they have not had time to hold since students returned to classrooms.

The board voted unanimously to approve the schedule change.