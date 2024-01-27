This Hall County bus driver made $150K last year. Yes, you read that right Hall County bus driver Teresa Young was paid a yearly salary of nearly $150,000 in 2023. School officials have said they were unaware one of their drivers was paid that much. They have found no evidence of any wrongdoing. In this file photo, Young prepares for the school year Thursday, Aug, 4, 2022, by filling up at the bus shop on Atlanta Highway. - photo by Scott Rogers A bus driver making $150,000 in a year? Yup, you read that right. Well, $149,747.46 to be exact.