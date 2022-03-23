Gainesville making progress on middle school west campus and these other building projects

The 185,000-square-foot building cost about $36 million. The contractor is Carroll Daniel Construction, and the architect is Robertson Loia Roof.



The building exterior features columns and rock accents. On campus is a multi-purpose field for sports like soccer and football. Inside, students will find a gymnasium, a health sciences lab, a band area, a weight room and a construction lab.

“It’s got all the things that we need in a middle school,” Niles said.

Niles said the reason for the new middle school is to “lighten the load” at Gainesville Middle School East, which has roughly three times the number of students — about 1,700 total — it was designed to accommodate. The modular unit will be removed, he said, and half of the students will transfer to the west campus.

“It's a beautiful school,” said Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams. “We're just excited to provide the opportunity for students who may be sad they’re leaving Gainesville Middle School East, but they're going to see an equivalent, or in some cases, a better facility as they start school next year.”

Student Activities Center

A new Student Activities Center at Gainesville High School is scheduled for completion in mid-June.

The three-story, 95,000-square-foot building will cost about $19 million and will replace the old alumni gym.

There will be a kitchen, band and lounge areas, indoor walking track and a rifle range for the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps.

Other projects

Gainesville High School will get a new three-story academic building in August 2023 where the old kitchen and cafeteria stood. It has been demolished and Niles said they expect to break ground in the next few months.

Gainesville High will also get a new practice field with artificial turf, a new track with an additional two lanes and a practice field pavilion. The track and field are expected to be ready around the beginning of April, while the practice field and practice field pavilion are scheduled for completion in July.

Future projects include full-sized gymnasiums at three elementary schools that don’t have them — Centennial, Gainesville and New Holland. Officials are also considering two-story education wings at New Holland Knowledge Academy and Gainesville Exploration Academy for growing enrollment and curriculum needs. Additionally, they will look to revamp the press boxes at Gainesville High’s Bobby Gruhn Field at City Park and Ivey Watson Baseball Complex.

“It’s really one of the most exciting times,” Niles said. “You see growth happening. You see expansion of our school district. We see more and more students coming to Gainesville city. So, again, it just makes you feel great to be a part of building facilities for our future productive citizens.”