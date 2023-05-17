Gainesville High School student hopes to change the future of politics as he prepares for Princeton

One of Gainesville High School’s top students just might change the political landscape.



It was just a few months ago in December when Hassan Khan opened a letter from Princeton University in his room while his family was downstairs. They didn’t know the response from the school had arrived in the mail until he went downstairs to tell them: He’d been accepted.

Khan’s initial interest in the logistics of U.S. politics was sparked during the 2016 elections. He was in the sixth grade at the time, and by the time he stepped into high school, the 2020 general election was just heating up.

Unlike activism-centered political enthusiasts, it wasn’t any particular ideology or belief system that drew him to that realm. Instead, it was the more micro-level inner workings of the system that spurred his interest. A sophomore at the time, he was more fascinated in the quantitative aspects of the political system — like districting.

“I was just looking at what states were redistricting during the redistricting cycle — how are they doing it?” Khan said. “I also found this program online where I could draw my own, so I started drawing my own for Georgia.”

As a senior, Khan reexamined this notion and decided to launch a project focused on gerrymandering — the process by which district lines within states are manipulated and drawn by the hand of political parties in power. A scholar of computer science, Khan had a specific vision.

What if the lines which determine electoral districts weren’t arbitrarily drawn by people, he thought, and instead a computer program incapable of human bias could do so in a more fair and nonpartisan manner.

From there, Khan developed a program that could “automatically create congressional districts without human input.”

“So, pretty much what the program does is it will randomly redraw a district plan,” Khan explained. “It will calculate some metrics for it, give you the basic populations — Republican, Democrat votes, stuff like that. It outputs those…it can do it multiple times. I ran it 200 times and really analyzed the results. The main goal of it was minimizing gerrymandering — kind of removing that partisan influence and the partisan biases that can come from redistricting.”

Khan said the program was able to redraw some unbiased district lines. Others, he said, appeared to have some element of bias. Still, the program was successful. And he saw it could be perfected over time.

As gerrymandering likely becomes more controversial in the coming years, and as computer science continues to evolve, Khan said he plans to expand on the foundation he’s put in place with the idea that it could one day be used to address longtime issues with the redistricting process.

“Now that I’ve kind of done it…I definitely do want to go back to the program, fix some issues, make some more improvements,” Khan said. “Right now, it’s just useful for Georgia, so I’d definitely say that maybe in college I’d keep pursuing this.”

As he nears graduation, Khan credits his family for his success as he takes the next major step into his future.

“My family has really influenced me,” he said. “I have four older siblings that all went to (Gainesville) High School…they were a big support system along with my parents, who were always supportive and pushing me to do my best.”