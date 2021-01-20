Gainesville 2021-22 school calendar features phased-in start

Then, pre-K, second grade, sixth grade, ninth grade and 10th grade will begin school on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and the rest of the student body will begin on Friday, Aug. 13.

The reason for the phased-in approach is two-fold, said Superintendent Jeremy Williams: First, students in new school buildings will be able to acclimate, and second, the phasing in will reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread.

“We were able to take some COVID lessons (in 2020) and apply it to where we kind of phase it in,” Williams said. “We don’t anticipate COVID being gone (next school year), so we’d rather go ahead and have a calendar that allows us a little bit of room than be tied to something that is possibly unrealistic.”

Williams said he hopes that by the start of next school year, and with a slow start to in-person attendance, the district will be ready to return to face-to-face school sooner than it did this year.

He did tell The Times the district cannot yet know how students will start classes — online or in person — in the fall. That, he said, will depend on COVID-19 numbers in the community.

The 2021-22 school calendar includes the following notable dates: