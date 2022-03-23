Brenau, Lanier Tech start partnership to transfer credits

Brenau University and Lanier Technical College recently signed agreements making it easier for students pursuing degrees in accounting, interior design and organizational leadership to transfer credits between the two schools.

The agreements were signed March 10 during a ceremony at Lanier Tech.

One agreement facilitates credit transfers from Lanier Tech’s associate of applied science in interior design for students pursuing a bachelor of fine arts in interior design at Brenau.

“There won’t be any guesswork as to which classes will transfer to Brenau and which won’t,” said Jill DeMarotta, Brenau’s interior design department chair. “The goal is to make the process of transferring from one institution to the other as efficient and uncomplicated as possible for the students.”