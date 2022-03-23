Brenau, Lanier Tech start partnership to transfer credits

Brenau University and Lanier Technical College recently signed agreements making it easier for students pursuing degrees in accounting, interior design and organizational leadership to transfer credits between the two schools.
The agreements were signed March 10 during a ceremony at Lanier Tech.
One agreement facilitates credit transfers from Lanier Tech’s associate of applied science in interior design for students pursuing a bachelor of fine arts in interior design at Brenau.
“There won’t be any guesswork as to which classes will transfer to Brenau and which won’t,” said Jill DeMarotta, Brenau’s interior design department chair. “The goal is to make the process of transferring from one institution to the other as efficient and uncomplicated as possible for the students.”
Brenau is one of only five schools in Georgia with a professional-level interior design program that is approved by the Council for Interior Design Accreditation.
The second agreement allows students pursuing degrees in accounting or organizational leadership at Brenau to transfer credits from Lanier Tech or any of the 21 other technical colleges in Georgia.
“Some accounting students may even decide to continue their education beyond a bachelor’s degree with a master’s degree in accounting at Brenau, as they prepare for a career as a certified public accountant,” said Pennie Eddy, chair of undergraduate programs for Brenau’s College of Business and Communication.
She said Brenau will accept eight different accounting classes, more than 10 in management and seven in marketing toward a bachelor of business administration at Brenau.
Brenau President Anne Skleder said the agreements will “broaden higher education opportunities for students in our region.”
“Brenau’s new strategic plan focuses both on student success and developing partnerships that allow us to help students reach their full potential,” she said. “The agreements with Lanier Tech help us achieve these goals to the benefit of students who reside in this community.”
Lanier Tech President Tim McDonald said the partnership will create more career opportunities for students.
“Lanier Technical College is proud of this expanded partnership with Brenau University,” he said.