Biden administration denies Georgia request for waiver on standardized testing

The Biden administration has denied Gov. Kemp’s request for a waiver on standardized testing this year.



Following the decision, in a press release Kemp called it “ridiculous” to expect students to take standardized tests this year amid the challenges faced by the pandemic.

Even before the pandemic, Kemp said standardized tests have been an “obstacle to progress” for students.

"I am disappointed in the Biden Administration’s decision and will continue to work with State School Superintendent Richard Woods and leaders in education to lessen the burden on teachers and students in Georgia's classrooms,” Kemp said in the release.

In the waiver form submitted last week, Kemp defended his request by saying students should not be evaluated on “test scores, accountability or percentiles.”

Many Hall County and Gainesville parents agreed standardized tests would act as more of a burden than help.

James Martin, who’s son is a freshman at Flowery Branch High School, said his son should be worried about class assignments not proving his comprehension on an exam.

“Standardized tests should be waived. We’ve been through a pandemic, an economic and racial crisis. Students are trying and they’re working hard. Shouldn’t that be enough?” Martin said.