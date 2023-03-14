Where glamping company will open a 2nd location in Hall

Timberline Glamping Company, after receiving approval to lease seven campsites at River Forks Park, is planning to launch another glamping location on 125 acres near Lula.

Glamping is a form of camping that offers luxury amenities to those who wish to avoid traditional outdoor camping in the elements.

Franchisees Corbin McDaniel and his business partner Kieron Clemons will pay to lease the land from North Georgia Canopy Tours – a local attraction known for its disc golf, according to its owner Kirk Watkins. Watkins and his wife Leah own the property at 5290 Harris Road in Lula.

“We’ve entered into a deal this year with Timberline Glamping Company and a franchisee of Timberline Glamping Company,” Kirk Watkins said. “The glamping is going to be utilizing all of the parking and have access to all of the acreage. The franchisee will be checking in the people that both come to glamp and play disc golf…we still will operate the disc golf course and maintain it, but they will be collecting the revenues from that and turning it over to us.”