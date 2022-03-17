When and where to find Crumbl Cookies in South Hall

Scott said the Flowery Branch bakery is in the midst of the permitting process and should open in July or August.



The two also operate the brand’s Lawrenceville, Kennesaw and Marietta locations, and were the first Crumbl franchisees in Georgia to secure an area development agreement, according to Scott.

“We landed on the Atlanta market just from a population standpoint,” Scott said. “It’s a great market and has a lot of really great brands; it’s been really good to us.”

According to Scott, he and Christensen transitioned from another company to join Crumbl in 2020; prior to that, they were avid consumers.

“Both (Christensen) and I were consumers of the brand before we looked into becoming a franchise partner,” Scott said. “First and foremost, the product is absolutely amazing. It was something that we fell in love with — how great the cookies are, the look and feel of the stores.”

For Christensen, it’s the consistency in Crumbl’s rotating menu, which boasts four to five new cookies each week, that sealed the deal.

“(Crumbl) just continues to kill it on coming out with the latest and greatest flavors and does a phenomenal job at engaging with the customer base,” Christensen said. “Seeing the brand continue to focus on the customers and making the best experience possible — it’s cool to see it from the customer side as well as the operational side.”

Both Scott and Christensen are natives of Utah, where Crumbl first launched in 2017, though Scott presently lives in Buford, just minutes away from the forthcoming Flowery Branch location.

The shopping center’s popularity paired with the sense of community that exists in South Hall made Stonebridge Village a prime spot for Crumbl’s next location, Scott said.

“The (shopping) center is a really powerful center — there’s 530,000 visitors that go into that center every single month,” he said.

As the store prepares to open, Scott said he’s eager to “give consumers what the Crumbl brand is all about: really great cookies, consistently.”

And, when the Atlanta Falcons are in the area for training camps and need extra carbs, Scott said Crumbl “will be there to help.”

Christensen added he anticipates the clientele in Flowery Branch will be excited to have a Crumbl closer to home rather than traveling outside of town to get their sugar fix.

Since its debut, the brand has added more than 300 bakeries across 36 states. According to Scott, an additional 20 are expected to crop up throughout Georgia in the next year.



