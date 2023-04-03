Popular thrift store franchise opening at this Gainesville location

A Value Village franchise is opening in Gainesville, and the owner believes it will add another reasonably priced option for clothing and furniture.
“The area really needs to have something with a cost point that’s better for the value,” said Value Village franchise owner Tom Stutzman. “There’s nothing in this area like us and I don’t think anyone does the job that we do.”
Value Village
Slated to open: Tuesday, April 4
Where: 2281 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
More info: valuevillage.com
Slated to open Tuesday, the new store is located next to Get Air Trampoline Park in the Browns Bridge Crossing shopping center and will have 30-35 employees, Stutzman said.
The store features wide aisles, making it easier for employees and customers to coexist among the clothes, shoes, socks, new and used furniture and household items, said Stutzman, who has been in the retail business for over four decades and personally owns 11 Value Village franchises throughout metro Atlanta.
“All of our stores are like this. I just think it makes it easier to shop,” Stutzman said.
He added that the interior and exterior construction, including the shipment and placement of the goods for the space, took just under three weeks to complete. A storefront had to be created and carved out of the brick wall that was once in its place. Major utilities were also installed or replaced in the space, including the ventilation for central air conditioning and heat.
Making secondhand second nature
Value Village purchases all of the store’s merchandise from the American Kidney Fund, a Maryland-based qualified 501(c)(3) organization that receives donations from the public and spends 97% of every dollar value donated, according to the organization’s website. Stutzman believes this makes for a unique shopping experience for customers.
Colored tags on merchandise at Value Village indicate what is on sale; for example, blue and yellow tags mean sales, while white tags mark new merchandise.
Stutzman said new merchandise is delivered and processed by the staff every day. Every last Wednesday of the month, all clothing is 50% off.
“It’s going back to the community,” Stutzman said of the money spent at Value Village. “I just feel like it’s something we need to do. You don’t feel like you’re in a thrift store.”