By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Photos: 2023 Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce annual Business Expo
02162023 EXPO 1.jpg

Officer Patrick Thompson, of the Georgia Department of Public Safety, meets with visitors Thursday, Feb. 15, 2023, during the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce annual Business Expo at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center.

by Scott Rogers
02162023 EXPO 3.jpg

Dr. Lisa Richter, left, of Disc Centers of America answers questions Thursday, Feb. 15, 2023, during the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce annual Business Expo at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center.

by Scott Rogers
02162023 EXPO 4.jpg

Visitors to the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center wind through the rows of booths Thursday, Feb. 15, 2023, during the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce annual Business Expo.

by Scott Rogers
02162023 EXPO 5.jpg

Visitors to the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center the rows of vendor booths Thursday, Feb. 15, 2023, during the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce annual Business Expo.

by Scott Rogers
02162023 EXPO 2.jpg

University of Georgia Small Business Development Center's Patrick Fulbright, right, and Robbie Parks, center, meet with visitors Thursday, Feb. 15, 2023, during the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce annual Business Expo at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center.

by Scott Rogers
02162023 EXPO 6.jpg

Visitors to the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center visit the many vendors Thursday, Feb. 15, 2023, during the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce annual Business Expo.

by Scott Rogers
02162023 EXPO 7.jpg

Georgia Mountain Food Bank mascot Kasey the Carrot visits the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission booth Thursday, Feb. 15, 2023, for a photograph with Laurin Yoder, and Patrick Larson during the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce annual Business Expo at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center.

by Scott Rogers