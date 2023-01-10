This longtime South Hall boutique is closing up shop

After 15 years of purveying gifts and home decor, Nest Feathers is closing its doors at the end of the month.

The Oakwood boutique made the announcement via Facebook Dec. 15 “with a heavy heart,” eliciting similar responses from dozens of customers saddened by the looming goodbye.

“We have loved serving you, our wonderful customers, and we truly appreciate your support all these years,” the post read. “We have been praying about this and trying to find a way around having to make this tough decision for our family.”