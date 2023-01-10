This longtime South Hall boutique is closing up shop

After 15 years of purveying gifts and home decor, Nest Feathers is closing its doors at the end of the month.
The Oakwood boutique made the announcement via Facebook Dec. 15 “with a heavy heart,” eliciting similar responses from dozens of customers saddened by the looming goodbye.
“We have loved serving you, our wonderful customers, and we truly appreciate your support all these years,” the post read. “We have been praying about this and trying to find a way around having to make this tough decision for our family.”
The boutique’s final day of business is set for Jan. 28, owner Michelle Bajjani told The Times, and a storewide liquidation sale is underway now.
According to Bajjani, who took over the business in 2016, the decision to leave the nest was marked with mixed feelings, as many friendships have been forged during her time between its walls. However, with the newfound free time, she’s looking forward to vacationing with her family and spending time with her two grandchildren: James, who was born on Christmas Day, and Lucas, who’s approaching his first birthday.
“We made a lot of good friends here. It was a very hard decision to close, but for my family and me, it was the best thing. I had to do what was best. I’m going to miss everybody, but I’m looking forward to the new adventures.”For more information, call 678-943-2577 or follow Nest Feathers on Facebook and Instagram.
Nest Feathers Liquidation Sale
When: Now through Jan. 28
Where: 3621 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday