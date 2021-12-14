How supply chain troubles have impacted Hall businesses during Christmas season

Experts say that talk of factories and shipping containers sometimes obscures the human element at the heart of supply chain woes.

“Supply chain is more of a human issue,” said Mohan Menon, head of the department of management and marketing at the University of North Georgia. “It's about labor.” The factories, trucks and ports remain. What’s missing is “the human factor to actually get it up to full scale operation.”

Janice Rogers, office manager at House Dressing Interiors in Gainesville, said supply chain issues have been “extremely frustrating,” and they are still waiting on a shipment of items they ordered six months ago. They have had the most trouble getting sofas, chairs and dining tables.

“As far as supply chain issues and what you read about, the reality is probably worse,” Rogers said. Nevertheless, they’ve had a “very good year,” partly because people want to support their local businesses.

“We’re finding if you can shop local, people are wanting to support local businesses, even though it's so easy to order things online,” Rogers said. “We’re grateful to be in a community that supports local business.”

For many, shopping locally is also more convenient and reliable.

“A lot of the local stores have done well, and partly because they had less of a supply chain issue because of local sourcing,” Menon said. “If I'm not able to buy something at Target, I might say, ‘Well, forget Walmart or Target. Maybe I'll go to my local place and help them out.’ … And this is the best time for these smaller companies to come out and try to incentivize customers to buy local.”

“We’ve really hardly skipped a beat, I think because we are local and we're easy to get in and out of,” Hudgins said. “People have shopped early because I think they've been scared by the media saying, ‘You better shop early,’ and they have.”