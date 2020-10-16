Georgia Port Authority to provide virtual State of the Port address Oct. 22

Griff Lynch, the Georgia Port Authority’s executive director, will present an update on the agency’s latest developments in infrastructure and trade during a virtual State of the Port address.
The free online event will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.
In December 2018 at Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport in Gainesville, former Gov. Nathan Deal announced the project of an inland port to serve the Interstate 85 region of Georgia, which could open in 2021 at the Gateway Industrial Centre off Ga. 365 in North Hall.
The address will provide updates about the terminal expansion and a message from Gov. Brian Kemp.
To register for the link and view the event’s agenda, visit gaports.com/events/2020stateoftheport.